Brokerages Set The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target at $20.71

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on GT. BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

