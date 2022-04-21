Brokerages Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price at $175.59

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.68.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after buying an additional 98,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 151.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 35.9% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its stake in Qorvo by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $115.77 on Monday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $111.74 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.