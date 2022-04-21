Brokerages Set Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Price Target at $580.25

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $580.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.10) to GBX 900 ($11.71) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.15) to GBX 740 ($9.63) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

NYSE PSO opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. Pearson has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pearson by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.