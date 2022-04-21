Brokerages Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Target Price at $75.20

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMSI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.77. 3,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

