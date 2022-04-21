Brokerages Set Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Target Price at $18.60

Shares of Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
ENFN traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 325,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,816. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.21.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,379,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,071,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Enfusion (Get Rating)
Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.
