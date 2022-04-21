Brokerages Set Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Target Price at $144.67

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.67.

DLVHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($162.37) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Delivery Hero stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. 268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.06.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

