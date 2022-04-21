Brokerages Set Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target at $34.50

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. 85,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.65, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -733.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,219,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 133,055 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

