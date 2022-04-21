Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target at $30.92

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th.

ALLO opened at $7.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $66,365.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $39,852.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $442,595. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 759,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 342,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $24,311,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 56,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

