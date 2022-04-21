Brokerages Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) to announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.44. 4,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -155.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $52.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,885,000 after purchasing an additional 317,500 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 78,584 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $72,116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods (Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.