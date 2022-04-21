Brokerages Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. New Residential Investment also posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

