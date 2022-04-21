Brokerages Expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Post $2.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65. ICON Public posted earnings per share of $2.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $11.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.36 to $14.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $253.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $204.35 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth $687,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ICON Public by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

