Brokerages Expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) to announce $66.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.40 million. Charah Solutions reported sales of $52.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full-year sales of $345.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $344.60 million to $345.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $389.70 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $390.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charah Solutions.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 1.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,273,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of CHRA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.00. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,513. The firm has a market cap of $133.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.23. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

