Brokerages Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. AMETEK reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.30.

NYSE AME opened at $132.11 on Monday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.73 and a 200 day moving average of $135.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,090,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,903 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,608,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AMETEK by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,242,000 after acquiring an additional 354,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

