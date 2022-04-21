Brokerages Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.02. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:ANF traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.50. 74,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,288. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.
