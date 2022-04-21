Brokerages Anticipate Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Lordstown Motors posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIDE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 146,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,731,456. The company has a market capitalization of $438.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

