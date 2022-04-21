Brokerages Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.12 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $20.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.74 billion to $20.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.25 billion to $21.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,512. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.