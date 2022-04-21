Brokerages Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKSGet Rating) to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.49 and the lowest is $1.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $3.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $12.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.78 to $14.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKS stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.62. 1,098,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,272. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $80.42 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

