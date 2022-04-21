Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Announce $6.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) will report $6.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20. Deere & Company reported earnings of $5.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $22.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.09 to $23.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $26.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.37 to $29.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.94.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 90,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,346,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $437.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.53. The company has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

