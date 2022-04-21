Brokerages Anticipate Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will post sales of $183.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.70 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year sales of $744.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $747.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $783.80 million, with estimates ranging from $774.60 million to $793.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CYXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

