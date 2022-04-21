Brokerages Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) to report sales of $410.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.70 million and the lowest is $385.61 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $351.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,628,000 after acquiring an additional 249,578 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,018,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,564,000 after buying an additional 93,907 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,610,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,604,000 after buying an additional 348,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,056,000 after buying an additional 165,117 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRS stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.72. 4,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,327. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

