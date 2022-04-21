Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.67. Brinker International posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.65.

NYSE:EAT traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.83. 1,397,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.47. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,955 in the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

