Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings per share of $4.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.64. 9,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,785. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.47. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,153,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

