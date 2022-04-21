Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 185,236 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $199,876.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,504,779.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 154,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,054 in the last ninety days. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

Shares of RKT opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

