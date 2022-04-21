Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,708 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

