Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 570 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,261,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,439,000 after buying an additional 49,122 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,015,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

