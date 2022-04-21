Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.41.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $171.83 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $337.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.