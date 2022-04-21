Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $125.31 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $118.20 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.77.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

