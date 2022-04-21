Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,588,148,000 after buying an additional 115,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,599,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $403,584,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $418.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $368.78 and a one year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

