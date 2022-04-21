Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $436,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.17.

Shares of AMAT opened at $119.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.34 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

