Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys 238 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $137.84 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $140.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

