Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 465 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.77.

MMC opened at $174.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

