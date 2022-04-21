Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 425 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,867,000 after acquiring an additional 124,776 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 936,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 169,947 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 774,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,018 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 660,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 579,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $65.80.

