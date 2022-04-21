Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $107.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.