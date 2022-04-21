Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-$1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.370-$1.450 EPS.
BDN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 61,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
