Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-$1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.370-$1.450 EPS.

BDN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 61,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 950.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

