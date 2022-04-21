Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.370-$1.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.37-$1.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 46,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 950.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 85,812 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 939.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 214,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 194,168 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

BDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

