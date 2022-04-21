Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.370-$1.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.37-$1.45 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 46,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 950.12%.
BDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.