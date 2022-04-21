Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.370-$1.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.37-$1.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.08. 56,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 161.40, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

