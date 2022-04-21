Boston Partners Trims Stake in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Boston Partners reduced its position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,975 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in RGC Resources were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RGC Resources by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in RGC Resources by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RGC Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.

RGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RGC Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $21.67 on Thursday. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $182.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

RGC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

