Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 4.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.61 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

