Boston Partners Has $312,000 Stake in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Potbelly were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Potbelly by 316.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 348.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 149.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Potbelly alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBPB. TheStreet raised shares of Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $189.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.45. Potbelly Co. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.10 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Potbelly (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.