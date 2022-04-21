Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Boston Partners lessened its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 588,712 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in KT were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at $132,187,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of KT by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 425,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 271,762 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,442,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of KT by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 440,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 245,105 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

KT opened at $14.63 on Thursday. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

