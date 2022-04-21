Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $143.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.80. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

