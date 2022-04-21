Boston Partners Buys Shares of 10,597 LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter valued at $548,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter valued at $1,045,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 85.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in LL Flooring by 222.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 43,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.33.

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LL Flooring in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

LL Flooring Company Profile (Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.