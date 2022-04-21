Boston Partners Buys New Shares in Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Talkspace by 84.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,796,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after buying an additional 3,110,295 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Talkspace in the third quarter worth about $7,301,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Talkspace in the third quarter worth about $5,907,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Talkspace by 4,312.8% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,708,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Talkspace in the third quarter worth about $4,398,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TALK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talkspace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

TALK opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Talkspace, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $10.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

