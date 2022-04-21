BMO Capital Markets Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $113.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.71.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock opened at $90.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.81. The stock has a market cap of $159.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,298. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.