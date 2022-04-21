BMO Capital Markets Boosts International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $152.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.33.

International Business Machines stock opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.80.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

