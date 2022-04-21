BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.95 and last traded at C$21.95. 91,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 109,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.84.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th.

