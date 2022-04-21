Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Down 2.4%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Rating) was down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). Approximately 2,776,767 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 1,069,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.24.

Get Bluebird Merchant Ventures alerts:

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV)

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.