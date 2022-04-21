Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Down 2.4%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Rating) was down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). Approximately 2,776,767 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 1,069,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).
The stock has a market capitalization of £12.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.24.
About Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV)
Recommended Stories
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.