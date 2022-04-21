Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) to announce $19.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.28 million and the highest is $19.76 million. Blade Air Mobility reported sales of $9.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year sales of $32.45 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $176.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $9.10. 582,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,727. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $644.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of -0.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 2.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

