Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXSL. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

BXSL stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $38.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.62.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

