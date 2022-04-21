Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,078,452 shares of company stock valued at $68,279,978. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BX traded down $7.07 on Thursday, hitting $113.32. 246,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.55.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.